Pete Davidson’s BFF Machine Gun Kelly Very Much Approves Of Kate Beckinsale

Shout out to Machine Gun Kelly for being a true bro.
It seems that everyone has something to say about Pete Davidson’s new relationship with Kate Beckinsale. The pair, who reportedly were first spotted “flirting” at a Golden Globes after party, have since displayed considerable PDA — including one smooch at a Rangers game, where Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski looked, um, less-than-thrilled.
While Ariana Grande announced that the new couple was “so cute” when asked about them by a TMZ paparazzo, Beckinsale’s ex Matt Rife (he’s a comedian, too) told TMZ that Davidson should “run” from the Underworld star. Umm. Yikes.
Advertisement
Fortunately, his pal Machine Gun Kelly — who will appear in two forthcoming films alongside Davidson, The Dirt and Big Time Adolescence — has only nice things to say about his friend’s new girlfriend.
“I love that shit,” Kelly said of the reported new couple when asked about them by TMZ. “I had to figure it out. It took me like 15 seconds to figure it out. She’s great.”
Kelly also was reportedly at the Golden Globes party where Davidson and Beckinsale hit it off in the first place.
As the Spice Girls once sang: "If you wannabe my lover, you gotta get with my friends." When it comes to Kelly, at least, Beckinsale's already earned that point.
Advertisement