Kate Beckinsale's Ex Has Words For Pete Davidson & He Needs To Stop

Bitter, party of one? In an interview with TMZ, Kate Beckinsale's ex Matt Rife threw serious shade at her with a warning to Beckinsale's new alleged boyfriend Pete Davidson.
Following his breakup with Ariana Grande, Davidson and Beckinsale were spotted out and about after allegedly "flirting" at a Golden Globes after party.
Rife, a 23-year-old comedian whose credits include Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Wild N' Out, dated Beckinsale in 2017. When TMZ caught up with Rife outside of the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles, he had...not-so-nice things to say about his ex.
"Advice for Pete? Man to man…run," Rife said to the outlet. "Enjoy it while you can. I hope they’re both happy. I hope that it can build to where it’s an established, good relationship."
Advertisement
Rife, apparently, forgot about how, if you have nothing nice to say, say nothing at all. His response is also worlds away from how Grande — who, last year, was set to marry Davidson — reacted to the news of Beckinsale and Davidson's hookup.
"So cute," Grande told the TMZ paparazzi when asked how she felt about "Davidsale."
While Rife seems keen on being mean, at least Beckinsale has one ex in her corner. She is famously still tight with ex-partner Michael Sheen, whom she was spotted snuggling up to while Sheen wore a bunny suit last December. You know, like good exes do!
Advertisement