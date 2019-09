Taylor Swift Reveals What Really Happened To Her Curly Hair

We couldn't agree more . And on an empowering note, because there usually is one with any Swift interview, she also revealed that she's already — at not even 30 years old — privy to the nonsense that society feeds women about aging. "I’ve learned that society is constantly sending very loud messages to women that exhibiting the physical signs of aging is the worst thing that can happen to us," she says, noting that this bizarre goal of everlasting youth "isn’t even remotely required of men." And she's right about that.