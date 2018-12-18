Story from Beauty

We've All Been Using Hot Rollers Wrong

Photographed by Benjo Arwas.
Of all the hot tools you'd expect to find in an L.A. hairstylist's kit — a modern blowdryer, an advanced flat iron, curling irons in every shape and size — hot rollers might be the most unexpected. It's often mislabeled as a one-look wonder, but you'll be shocked to know that modern versions of the throwback tool are having a huge moment among the Hollywood set.
Need proof? Look no further than Ashley Graham's hairstylist David Lopez, who uses the tool to create an array of easy-to-copy looks on his A-list clients — and our model, ahead. In fact, once you get the basics down, you can craft everything from a classic blowout to a messy, cool-girl ponytail, with barely any effort at all.
Click ahead for Lopez's hot-roller how-to: three easy looks in three days — without washing. Ready? Let's roll (pun intended).

