Stop Telling Me What To Do With My Gray Hair

She was terrified at the thought, but after two weeks gallivanting across Spain and Portugal, something changed. "I was starting to feel differently when I looked in the mirror," Becoats tells Refinery29. "I had never seen my gray hair, because I was always at my hairdresser, and I thought it looked cool." When she headed back home to North Carolina, Becoats instinctively went back to her colorist, who was less than pleased. "She was like, 'Oh my gosh, you’ve got to cover this up. It is horrible,'" Becoats says. "I said, 'No, this is not ugly. This is who I am.'"