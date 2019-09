Salma Hayek Proudly Shows Off Her Natural Curls & Gray Hairs

This isn't the first time that the actress has embraced her natural hair on social media. Back in 2017, she gave us a glimpse of her natural strands and wrote, "Crazy hair day #crazy #hair." More recently, she rocked her curls while on a tropical vacation. And while this is one of the rarer sightings of her gray hairs, it comes as no surprise given Hayek's stance on beauty and aging. "One of the reasons I don’t dye my hair is because I don’t have the patience to sit through it," she told The New York Times in 2017. "I don’t want to spend what’s left of my youth pretending I’m younger and then not enjoying life." Wisdom, indeed.