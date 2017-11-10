Salma Hayek Just Gave Fans A Rare Glimpse Of Her Natural Curls

With almost three decades of Hollywood experience under her belt, Salma Hayek has transformed her physical appearance for countless roles over the years. But when she’s not stealing scenes on the big screen playing powerful and complex women like artist Frida Kahlo and cartel leader Elena (in Savages), the actress sticks to what one might call a signature beauty aesthetic: dark brown hair and subtle yet sexy makeup.
Over the past several months, however, we’ve seen Hayek change up her hair more frequently than she has in the past several years. From her pastel-pink wig at Cannes in May to a brief blonde-for-a-day moment during Paris Fashion Week last month, the Hitman’s Bodyguard star has been branching out from her usual like never before — but her latest look, while new to us, isn’t a change at all. In fact, it’s au naturel.
Advertisement
Hayek shared a selfie to her Instagram yesterday that shows her full, voluminous hair in all its naturally curly glory. “Crazy hair day #crazy #hair. A veces mi cabello se vuelve loco,” she captioned the photo.
In a surprise to exactly no one, the actress looks as gorgeous as ever with her hair doing its wild, crazy, wonderful thing — and we're not the only ones who think so. As Hayek told The Edit back in August, her husband, François-Henri Pinault, is also a huge fan of her natural look. "He loves my curly hair," she said. "I say, ‘I cannot go to the event with my crazy curly hair,’ and he says, ‘But that’s who you are — you are electrical. They connect you to the power and you’re electric. That’s why your hair is like that.'" Smart man.
Related Video:
Advertisement