Salma Hayek Just Gave Fans A Rare Glimpse Of Her Natural Curls

In a surprise to exactly no one, the actress looks as gorgeous as ever with her hair doing its wild, crazy, wonderful thing — and we're not the only ones who think so. As Hayek told The Edit back in August, her husband, François-Henri Pinault, is also a huge fan of her natural look. "He loves my curly hair," she said. "I say, ‘I cannot go to the event with my crazy curly hair,’ and he says, ‘But that’s who you are — you are electrical. They connect you to the power and you’re electric. That’s why your hair is like that.'" Smart man.