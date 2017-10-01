Salma Hayek Went Blonde, If Only For A Day

Paris Fashion Week is in full swing, and Salma Hayek made her mark this year with a hair transformation that will blow your mind. The actress just went blonde. Well, sort of.
She documented her new 'do from start to finish with a slideshow on Instagram, and we can't stop clicking. In a matter of seconds, you'll see her dark brown hair disappear and get replaced by a blonde lob. Though it's pretty clear the star only opted for a wig, it still doesn't make the moment any less shocking.
To make her look stand out even more, Hayek paired her light locks with a head-turning hot pink suit that definitely had all eyes on her. Where, you ask, was she actually off to? Hayek got glam for a front-row seat at the Altuzarra runway show, of course.
Advertisement
This isn't the first time Hayek pulled a fast one with her hair for a major event. She debuted pastel pink hair at the Cannes Film Festival several months ago, which made her look completely unrecognizable. At the time, her transformation was also complete with a series of 'grams that prove how obsessed she was with the result, but instead of a slideshow, she went all out with a sassy Boomerang of her hair.
While Hayek may be running out of runways to try out different hairstyles with fashion month coming to an end, the holidays are right around the corner. There's no better time than the start of a season to try out something new. We'll be keeping an eye on her social media platforms to see what she comes up with next.
Read These Stories Next
Advertisement