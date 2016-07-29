These Celeb Hair Transformations Will Inspire Your Next Cut

Some celebrities — ahem, Kylie, Beyoncé, Katy — change their hair nearly as often as they change their clothes. (And they've got the wig closets to prove it.) But others tend to keep things safe, save a role or two.
But all that changed this year, when it seemed like every celeb on the planet woke up wanting to take a big hair risk. From chops to platinum dye jobs, we couldn't be more here for this beauty awakening. And while we love these celebs' looks both before and after, their gutsy transformations inspire us to step out of our own styling comfort zones.
Ahead, find 24 of the best celeb hair makeovers of 2016 — at least so far. These photos prove that the right cut and color can be truly transformative and, more importantly, a whole lotta fun. Get your stylist on standby, because we're serving up some major hair inspiration RN.
But all that changed this year, when it seemed like every celeb on the planet woke up wanting to take a big hair risk. From chops to platinum dye jobs, we couldn't be more here for this beauty awakening. And while we love these celebs' looks both before and after, their gutsy transformations inspire us to step out of our own styling comfort zones.
Ahead, find 24 of the best celeb hair makeovers of 2016 — at least so far. These photos prove that the right cut and color can be truly transformative and, more importantly, a whole lotta fun. Get your stylist on standby, because we're serving up some major hair inspiration RN.