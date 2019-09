It's a role that comes naturally to him now, of course, after two seasons as a member of the Fab Five on Netflix's Queer Eye . With his job on the show focusing on tackling personal style and fashion, France has won the hearts of millions of viewers with his sweet and sensitive advice to firemen and pastors alike. His internet fanbase stands at two million and growing, with fans adoring his endearing mini makeovers on celebs like Pete Davidson and Hasan Minhaj too. But really, what fans want to know most about is his hair. France tells us, "One of the things people DM me about all the time — literally hundreds and hundreds of times a week — is I tried to get the Tan France hair, or I asked my barber for Tan France hair."