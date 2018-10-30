Those are messages he never thought he'd receive after years of struggling to figure out how to groom his hair in a way that was unique to him. "It was a case of me feeling bad until I did as much trial and error as physically possible to get to the point where I certainly don’t have Caucasian hair, but I have hair that I like," France says. "I didn’t think grooming could get me to this point, but it definitely has helped me accept the fact that I am different, but not less than.