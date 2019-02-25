Gabrielle Union Unveiled Her Shortest Hair Yet — & It Looks So Good

Gabrielle Union isn't scared of taking risks with her hair. Back in 2018, she cut her natural hair into a dramatic, jaw-length bob — all in the name of channeling one of her favorite '90s supermodels. But on Oscars night, Union outdid herself, debuting her shortest hair yet at the infamous Vanity Fair Oscars Party.
Courtesy of hairstylist Larry Sims, Union arrived with a super-short, choppy pixie. In debuting a dramatic new 'do on Oscars night, Union joined stars like Emilia Clarke and Charlize Theron, who both showed up to the red carpet with their typically-blonde hair dyed dark brown, and model Irina Shayk, who surprised everyone with a chin-length, A-line bob.
Given that this was indeed a dramatic new style for her, she gave fans a preview on Instagram Stories as she got ready for her big night. "Unfinished business," she wrote, tagging Sims.
Prior to Oscars night, Union's hair was styled in a short bob, hitting just along her jawline. And while it's unclear if this cropped style is a true cut or if she's just trying on the look on with a wig before she actually makes the chop, it's stunning nonetheless.
By the time she hit the after-party's red carpet, all eyes were on her, especially since she decided to wear an attention-grabbing red, satin Valentino gown. As plenty of celebs proved last night, if you really want a dramatic hair debut, there's really no better time to do it than on Oscars night.
Refinery29 has reached out to Sims, and we will update this post when we hear back.
