We are not worthy, Charlize Theron. No rookie to a red carpet best dressed list, Theron served up all the realness at the 91st Annual Academy Awards. Donning new brunette hair in a chopped bob style (a departure from her signature blonde locks), the presenter (and Oscar winner) wore a brilliant blue long-sleeve Dior Couture gown with a mock-neck and layers of Bulgari necklaces.
But if you think the front of this showstopping look is everything, just wait until you see the unexpected open back, complete with a dramatic train.
Theron joins a list of A-listers who have worn various shades of blue during the award show circuit this year. Most famously of course, Lady Gaga in her custom Valentino gown from the house’s Haute Couture fall 2018 collection she wore as an homage to Judy Garland at the 2019 Golden Globes.
While it’s hard to pick a favorite Oscars' look from Theron’s long history of statement-makers, the Dior masterpiece and new ‘do this year ranks pretty high up there. Slay, Charlize.
