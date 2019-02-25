Story from Pop Culture

The One Oscar Meme That Never Gets Old Is Back

Ariana Romero
Sometimes, awards show can be a drag. But, their one saving grace may be the memes that inevitably sprout up between an always bonkers red carpet — see Ryan Seacrest’s Nick Hoult and Joe Alwyn interview for proof of how weird it can get — and a three-hours-or-longer live awards telecast. The 2019 Oscars are already no exception, as the appearance of Marie “I Love Mess” Kondo on the carpet has already birthed an army of social media comedy. Even Anne Hathaway got in on the meme game before anyone stepped out of a limo.
However, there’s one meme that reigns supreme above these short-lived, quickly forgotten internet jokes, and it all comes down to an empty shot of the red carpet and the passion of stan Twitter.
The meme perfectly captures the bummer that is watching the glamour and intensity of the many red carpet specials out there and realizing your fave is nowhere to be seen. Ryan Seacrest may be interviewing Vice’s Sam Rockwell about playing George Bush or stumbling over a Richard E. Grant joke, but where’s Timothée Chalamet and his bib? Or Jennifer Lawrence and her signature glass of wine? And don't forget about Angelina Jolie and her leg. Those are the real pressing questions that no one seems to be answering. So, why not take to Twitter to pretend those beloved A-listers are in on the Oscars fun and thriving?
This meme is so versatile, it even works when you're suffering a major bout of personal FOMO watching celebrities float down the carpet.
Because if anyone deserves to be at the Oscars right now, it's you — right?
