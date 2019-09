The One Oscar Meme That Never Gets Old Is Back

The meme perfectly captures the bummer that is watching the glamour and intensity of the many red carpet specials out there and realizing your fave is nowhere to be seen. Ryan Seacrest may be interviewing Vice’s Sam Rockwell about playing George Bush or stumbling over a Richard E. Grant joke, but where’s Timothée Chalamet and his bib ? Or Jennifer Lawrence and her signature glass of wine ? And don't forget about Angelina Jolie and her leg . Those are the real pressing questions that no one seems to be answering. So, why not take to Twitter to pretend those beloved A-listers are in on the Oscars fun and thriving?