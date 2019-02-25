The One Oscar Meme That Never Gets Old Is Back

Sometimes, awards show can be a drag. But, their one saving grace may be the memes that inevitably sprout up between an always bonkers red carpet — see Ryan Seacrest’s Nick Hoult and Joe Alwyn interview for proof of how weird it can get — and a three-hours-or-longer live awards telecast. The 2019 Oscars are already no exception, as the appearance of Marie “I Love Mess” Kondo on the carpet has already birthed an army of social media comedy. Even Anne Hathaway got in on the meme game before anyone stepped out of a limo.
However, there’s one meme that reigns supreme above these short-lived, quickly forgotten internet jokes, and it all comes down to an empty shot of the red carpet and the passion of stan Twitter.
Advertisement
Ryan Gosling looking like a full five course meal #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Bj6jh0Wize— vee | oscar winner olivia colman (@jvkegyllenhaals) February 24, 2019
The meme perfectly captures the bummer that is watching the glamour and intensity of the many red carpet specials out there and realizing your fave is nowhere to be seen. Ryan Seacrest may be interviewing Vice’s Sam Rockwell about playing George Bush or stumbling over a Richard E. Grant joke, but where’s Timothée Chalamet and his bib? Or Jennifer Lawrence and her signature glass of wine? And don't forget about Angelina Jolie and her leg. Those are the real pressing questions that no one seems to be answering. So, why not take to Twitter to pretend those beloved A-listers are in on the Oscars fun and thriving?
THIS IS NOT A DRILL!!! timothée chalamet looks good in the Oscars red carpet tonight? pic.twitter.com/dKKt5edcVI— ???♡ (@teachalamay) February 25, 2019
Jennifer Lawrence no tapete vermelho #oscars pic.twitter.com/wYcYCiRJOX— Mαყ◟̽◞̽?ENDGAME (@StyleGeller) February 25, 2019
omg angelina jolie looks so good #oscars pic.twitter.com/Kmfiz96qnn— isa (@blckportman) February 24, 2019
Omg Jennifer Aniston looks gorgeous at the #oscars tonight omg ahahsjsjsjsj???☺️ pic.twitter.com/52RCzpshdq— ????? (@whooshtgb) February 24, 2019
This meme is so versatile, it even works when you're suffering a major bout of personal FOMO watching celebrities float down the carpet.
Because if anyone deserves to be at the Oscars right now, it's you — right?
Advertisement