As one of the best dressed and most talked-about stars during this award show circuit, we knew Regina King would bring everything she had on the 2019 Oscars red carpet . The actress, who is nominated for the first time for Best Supporting Actress for her gut-wrenching role in If Beale Street Could Talk , wore a breathtaking white Oscar de la Renta gown with a dramatic train and high-slit. (Yes, highly reminiscent of that one from Angelina Jolie ). She also wore coordinating white stilettos for a monochromatic look that highlighted a butterfly tattoo on her foot. But here's the thing: it's far much more than just a beautiful look. The dress, in particular, actually holds a sentimental meaning for King.