As one of the best dressed and most talked-about stars during this award show circuit, we knew Regina King would bring everything she had on the 2019 Oscars red carpet. The actress, who is nominated for the first time for Best Supporting Actress for her gut-wrenching role in If Beale Street Could Talk, wore a breathtaking white Oscar de la Renta gown with a dramatic train and high-slit. (Yes, highly reminiscent of that one from Angelina Jolie). She also wore coordinating white stilettos for a monochromatic look that highlighted a butterfly tattoo on her foot. But here's the thing: it's far much more than just a beautiful look. The dress, in particular, actually holds a sentimental meaning for King.
Chatting with Ryan Seacrest on E! Live From the Red Carpet, King explained her gown choice as an homage to Beale Street. “I felt like this film is a film about the fabric of America, one of the threads in the fabric of America, and Oscar de la Renta is an American designer, so I thought it was appropriate,” she said.
Well, it’s a winning dress regardless if King wins this evening or not. But she’s certainly a frontrunner for her incredible and inspiring performance in the Berry Jenkins film based on James Baldwin’s classic novel. King said on the red carpet, “To be at the Oscars representing James Baldwin is kind of mind blowing.”
We’ve been waiting all evening to see what King would wear on the red carpet, and she certainly lived up to all of our sartorial expectations. Now, here’s hoping we get to see that train and slit in action as she accepts her much-deserved award on the main stage.
