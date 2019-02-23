Danielle Jonas Put A Quick Stop To Rumors Of A Feud With Priyanka Chopra

Rumors of a feud between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ sister-in-law, Danielle Jonas, have been greatly exaggerated, according to Danielle Jonas.
Rumblings of a rift between the Jonas Brothers’ spouses began when Danielle was conspicuously absent from Chopra’s bachelorette party in November (she couldn’t attend because she was moving into a new house, according to People). The divide seemingly deepened on Friday, when Danielle posted a photo on Instagram to commemorate the birthday of Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas’ fiancée, that some thought might be side-eyeing Chopra.
“My girls and I are so blessed to have you in our lives, they can’t get enough of their aunt sophie!” she wrote. “You deserve the world and i hope you’re having an amazing birthday!”
Initially singled out by celebrity Instagram comment-aggregating behemoth Comments by Celebs, Danielle’s caption was so enthusiastic some of her followers felt it was a dig towards Chopra (because, as everyone knows, women can only express affection toward other women when it is being weaponized against a woman they don’t like).
“The lowkey shade in this tho. I love sassy Danielle,” one commenter wrote.
Another commenter responded, “I read it the same way...shade against Priyanka right?”
Danielle, however, put the kibosh on that idea quickly.
“Nope, no shade about Priyanka. It’s just Sophie’s birthday so I wanted to say happy birthday,” she wrote. “I think everyone should stop with thinking that we don’t like Priyanka she is lovely. Iam [sic] so over people trying to make a problem.”
