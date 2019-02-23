Story from Pop Culture

Danielle Jonas Put A Quick Stop To Rumors Of A Feud With Priyanka Chopra

Sara Hendricks
Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images.
Rumors of a feud between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ sister-in-law, Danielle Jonas, have been greatly exaggerated, according to Danielle Jonas.
Rumblings of a rift between the Jonas Brothers’ spouses began when Danielle was conspicuously absent from Chopra’s bachelorette party in November (she couldn’t attend because she was moving into a new house, according to People). The divide seemingly deepened on Friday, when Danielle posted a photo on Instagram to commemorate the birthday of Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas’ fiancée, that some thought might be side-eyeing Chopra.
“My girls and I are so blessed to have you in our lives, they can’t get enough of their aunt sophie!” she wrote. “You deserve the world and i hope you’re having an amazing birthday!”
Initially singled out by celebrity Instagram comment-aggregating behemoth Comments by Celebs, Danielle’s caption was so enthusiastic some of her followers felt it was a dig towards Chopra (because, as everyone knows, women can only express affection toward other women when it is being weaponized against a woman they don’t like).
“The lowkey shade in this tho. I love sassy Danielle,” one commenter wrote.
Another commenter responded, “I read it the same way...shade against Priyanka right?”
View this post on Instagram

And there ya have it. #CommentsbyCelebs

A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on

Danielle, however, put the kibosh on that idea quickly.
“Nope, no shade about Priyanka. It’s just Sophie’s birthday so I wanted to say happy birthday,” she wrote. “I think everyone should stop with thinking that we don’t like Priyanka she is lovely. Iam [sic] so over people trying to make a problem.”
And that’s that on that, folks. You’ll need to look elsewhere for your ex-boy band drama.
