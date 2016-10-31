Kevin Jonas Shares First Photo Of Daughter Valentina

We interrupt your Halloween costume photo binge to share this sweet (and not at all spooky) baby photo. Bonus Jonas is Instagram-official, y'all.
Kevin Jonas has shared the first photo of daughter Valentina. Danielle Deleasa Jonas gave birth to the couple's second child on October 27, prompting congratulatory messages from uncles Nick and Joe.
"Say hello to my newest love," the smitten papa wrote of the precious pic. He can be seen gazing adoringly into his infant's eyes, as she models the latest in baby headwear fashion.
In case you're wondering what big sister Alena Rose is up to, fear not. Jonas shared a photo of his 2-year-old daughter earlier in the week.
How long before these two tykes get their own Disney show?
