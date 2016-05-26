The Jonas Brothers Are Why Kevin Jonas Wants A Daughter

Don't hold out hope for a second generation of the Jonas Brothers. Dad-to-be Kevin Jonas would like to keep it girls only, thank you very much.
The eldest Jonas is expecting his second child with wife Danielle. The couple are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Alena Rose, and if Dad had his way, they'd be giving the toddler a little sister.
“I’ve always just wanted two kids that were both girls, and my wife was like, ‘Why?’ I’m like, ‘Because I’ve been around boys so much my entire life, that I want to be surrounded by girls,'” Jonas, 28, explained to People.
Don't take it personally, Joe, Nick, and
Bonus Jonas Frankie.
For the record, the expectant parents don't know if they're having a boy or girl. Jonas revealed that they were having "the hardest time" choosing boy names, so maybe it's just as well if they get that second girl.
