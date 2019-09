The Jonas Brothers Are Why Kevin Jonas Wants A Daughter

Bonus Jonas

Don't hold out hope for a second generation of the Jonas Brothers . Dad-to-be Kevin Jonas would like to keep it girls only, thank you very much.The eldest Jonas is expecting his second child with wife Danielle. The couple are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Alena Rose, and if Dad had his way, they'd be giving the toddler a little sister.“I’ve always just wanted two kids that were both girls, and my wife was like, ‘Why?’ I’m like, ‘Because I’ve been around boys so much my entire life, that I want to be surrounded by girls,'” Jonas, 28, explained to People Don't take it personally, Joe, Nick, andFrankie.For the record, the expectant parents don't know if they're having a boy or girl. Jonas revealed that they were having "the hardest time" choosing boy names, so maybe it's just as well if they get that second girl.