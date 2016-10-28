A New Bonus Jonas Has Been Born

The Jonas Brothers were so last decade. It's all about the Jonas Sisters right now.
Kevin Jonas and wife Danielle welcomed their second daughter, Valentina, yesterday. She joins big sister Alena Rose, which means they only need one more to form that pop group.
Uncle Nick Jonas quickly shared the happy news on Instagram. The singer and actor posted a video from Hawaii to say he is "overjoyed."
"Congrats Kevin and Dani!" he wrote. "We have another Jonas!! Can't wait to meet that beautiful baby girl very soon."
Middle brother Joe also sent his well wishes. The original Bonus Jonas, Frankie, is taking his sweet time, however.
Congratulations to @kevinjonas & @daniellejonas on the newest addition to the family! So beautiful! :)— J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) October 27, 2016
Kevin thanked fans for their support via a tweet. "I'm so in love," he added. Aw. Feel like writing a song about it?
Thank you so much for all your well wishes Valentina is happy and healthy. I'm so in love— kevin jonas (@kevinjonas) October 28, 2016
