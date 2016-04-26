Kevin Jonas Posts Adorable Instagram Announcing Second Child

The most staid Jonas brother is expecting his second child.
Kevin Jonas posted a cheeky shot of himself in bed with wife Danielle while he reads What To Expect When You’re Expecting Again and she eats junk food.
If their baby is as musically talented as Alena, their first child, the world has another Jonas sibling band to which it can look forward. Unlike his brothers, Kevin has always been the quiet one. He’s preferred to be less in the spotlight and more focused on his family.
Besides producing children, Jonas has used his post-band days to focus on developing mobile apps. The app he’s currently promoting, Qubed, is a freemium puzzle app. For a time, it occupied the #1 spot in the iTunes store.
Heady days for someone who, a few years ago, was most famous for wearing promise rings.
