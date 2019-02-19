Mommy-Shamers Won't Stop Khloé Kardashian From Wearing Long Nails

Behold, an incomplete list of things that members of the Kardashian family have done to incite the fury of the internet's many "mommy-shamers": worked a charity event, put their kid in a carseat, let their kid dress how they want, let their kid style their hair as they want, let their kids play with makeup.
Now, we can add "got a manicure" to that list. Khloé Kardashian posted a photo of her long red talons to Instagram over the weekend, a seemingly harmless act that led critics to express their doubts that Kardashian could properly parent her 10-month-old daughter True while wearing those particular nails.
Advertisement
As questions like "How can you handle a baby with those nails?" streamed in, Kardashian was quick to defend herself.
"It’s annoying when people talk about my nails," Kardashian wrote on Twitter. "Trust me, I manage just fine. The same way I take care of myself, I take care of my baby. There are more serious things to discuss. At least I would hope."
It’s annoying when people talk about my nails. Trust me, I manage just fine. The same way I take care of myself, I take care of my baby. There are more serious things to discuss. At least I would hope. ? happy Monday to you— Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 18, 2019
This isn't the first time a celebrity mom has endured criticism based on her long nails: When Cardi B gave birth, tons of people (Cardi included) were worried about how her famously long, pointy manicure would affect her ability to be a mother. Cardi handled the situation particularly well — not only did she simply tweak her look to feel like a more kid-friendly version of her, she even used it to her advantage.
"Ok so if you noticed I changed my nail shape from pointy to square so I won’t hurt my baby," Cardi explained on Twitter. "I’m thinking about only changing my pinky nail shape back to pointy so I can take my babies little boogers out." As Cardi proved, long nails don't have to be a hindrance to new moms. Surely Kardashian will follow in her footsteps — with or without the strategically pointy pinky nail.
Advertisement