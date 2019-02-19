Mommy-Shamers Won't Stop Khloé Kardashian From Wearing Long Nails

"Ok so if you noticed I changed my nail shape from pointy to square so I won’t hurt my baby," Cardi explained on Twitter. "I’m thinking about only changing my pinky nail shape back to pointy so I can take my babies little boogers out." As Cardi proved, long nails don't have to be a hindrance to new moms. Surely Kardashian will follow in her footsteps — with or without the strategically pointy pinky nail.