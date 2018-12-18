Khloé Kardashian & True Thompson Have A Daily Beauty Ritual That's So Cute

For Khloé Kardashian, the internet is home to millions of fans who obsess over her every move. Photos of her platinum hair color and video clips of her workout routine amass thousands of likes and comments from devoted supporters. But social media is also home to a ridiculous amount of rabid trolls who criticize and scrutinize Kardashian's life decisions — yet she manages to take it all in stride. "No matter the criticism I've received in my life, I've never believed any of it because my family made me feel otherwise," she tells Refinery29.
It's no secret that Kardashian comes from a tight-knit family, and she credits her mother and sisters for her positive outlook on life. That nurturing environment is what Kardashian hopes to foster for her infant daughter, True Thompson. "I do affirmations with True every single day," Kardashian tells us. "She's only a few months old, but we stand in the mirror, and I say something to her reflection, and I pretend she’s saying it back to herself." The ritual, Kardashian says, is to empower her daughter and help her feel confident, despite a life in the constant spotlight.
"Social media is a gift and a curse, but I really want to make my daughter feel beautiful and teach her that makeup is fun but, at the end of the day, none of us need it," Kardashian says. "Let it just be something you enjoy." So, even though Khloé is launching her beauty empire with a Becca Cosmetics collection alongside her best friend Malika Haqq, teaching her young daughter that beauty goes beyond the surface is her top priority.
The Becca BFF Collection, which features seven new products designed by Khloé and Malika, will be available on December 22 at beccacosmetics.com.
