The truth is that True is going to experience racism in her life. She already has, and she isn’t even old enough to know it. The best thing that both of her parents can do for her is be honest about the fact that she will have to deal with more than internet haters in her lifetime. There are going to be critics who go after more than her style and beauty looks. True lives in a world where her skin tone will always work against her, and unfortunately, her mom will always have to defend her.