This season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians has given us our most revealing look yet at what exactly went down between Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. We all were there earlier this year when video surfaced of the basketball player appearing to cheat on the mother-to-be, and now we're seeing it from Kardashian's perspective — and luckily, she's ready to laugh about it.
While the Khloé on screen in the most recent episode of KUWTK was focused on giving birth to baby True, the one watching from home took to social media to give us even more details about the tense delivery room, including a photo that she describes as "one of the most awkward photos I have seen in a long time."
The photo, posted to her Instagram Story, shows the expecting Kardashian in a hospital bed surrounded by friends and family including Kourtney, Kim, Kris and...Thompson.
"You can feel the tension lol but it makes me laugh for some reason," she wrote next to the snap. "I am definitely one of those people that when I am uncomfortable I nervously laugh. Welcome to my labor lol."
In case we couldn't see from this photo just how awkward things were in the delivery room, we've also seen a full episode of the tension between the family members as they try to make the birth as peaceful as possible while also letting Thompson know he is definitely in the dog house. Kim repeatedly made cutthroat motions behind his back, and when he told the room that "they say girls change your life" while holding his newborn, Kourtney shadily replied, "We can only pray."
The actual state of Khloé's relationship with Thompson is currently unknown, but at least we have this picture to document the happiest and weirdest moment of their life together.
