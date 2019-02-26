Joanna Gaines fans can now fill their Fixer Upper void with the designer’s latest Anthropologie collaboration: a 19-piece home collection filled with globally-inspired throw pillows and rugs. Gaines' new line joins the Magnolia Home diffusers, candles, and wallpaper already sold on the stylish lifestyle site, and is a luxe-mix of bold textures and colors fit for both bohemian to contemporary styles. The recent pillow and rug additions are currently available to shop online and in select store locations across the United States and Canada.
“I wanted this collection to balance the unique Anthropologie aesthetic I’ve always admired — bold colors and whimsical patterns — with timeless details like balance, texture, and cleaner lines,” Gaines expressed. The decorative pillows are crafted with eclectic embroidered designs and plush fabrics (like wool) to add accents of texture and warmth, while the wide range of rugs take inspiration from Persian to Turkish patterns and palettes. “I really love the color palette of this collection – from the hues of blush and blue to the ochre and classic combinations of black and white,” Gaines told People. “Yet, while each piece may exude its own unique style, the consistency of the subtle, classic details weaved throughout pulls it all together for a wide range of home styles.”
Scroll on to shop our selection of top buys from the dreamy new collection and channel your own Joanna Gaines' global-style at home.
