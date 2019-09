“I wanted this collection to balance the unique Anthropologie aesthetic I’ve always admired — bold colors and whimsical patterns — with timeless details like balance, texture, and cleaner lines,” Gaines expressed. The decorative pillows are crafted with eclectic embroidered designs and plush fabrics (like wool) to add accents of texture and warmth, while the wide range of rugs take inspiration from Persian to Turkish patterns and palettes. “I really love the color palette of this collection – from the hues of blush and blue to the ochre and classic combinations of black and white,” Gaines told People . “Yet, while each piece may exude its own unique style, the consistency of the subtle, classic details weaved throughout pulls it all together for a wide range of home styles.”