Miley Cyrus Shares Her NSFW Valentine's Day Message To Liam Hemsworth

Newlyweds Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are the king and queen of pranks — especially in the way that they somehow make each one frustratingly cute. Now we know that even on Valentine's Day, neither take a day off from their hilarious trolling of each other.
Cyrus, who recently became a Hemsworth, took the time on the couple's first Valentine's Day as husband and wife, to publicly profess her love to her other half with the most NSFW message ever on Twitter, as one does.
Instead of waxing poetic about their love story or sending her get well wishes to Hemsworth, who had to miss the Grammys and the premiere of his new film Isn't It Romantic due to kidney stones, Cyrus sent this lovely throwback:
.@LiamHemsworth love you pic.twitter.com/Bmy0qFhHzX— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 14, 2019
How does this still manage to come off as thoughtful and cute? How?
Throughout the day, Cyrus sent out a few more virtual love notes to Hemsworth, including some new photos from their wedding.
Thank you for always bending down to hug me ... I promise I will always meet you in the middle on my tippiest toes! I love you Valentine! @liamhemsworth pic.twitter.com/ALUsLrnTaH— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 14, 2019
L❤️VE YOU Valentine @liamhemsworth pic.twitter.com/oQro4IiTOn— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 14, 2019
