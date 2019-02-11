Michelle Obama is living her best life two years after leaving the White House. It's refreshing to see our former FLOTUS, The Civilian, finally relax after meticulously calculating her appearance during her eight years in Washington. She's given us all kinds of high-fashion on her book tour for Becoming (Balenciaga! Cushnie! Pyer Moss! Givenchy!) and on the Grammy stage on Sunday night.
In an unexpected, awe-inspiring moment, Obama opened the show with host Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and Jennifer Lopez — each woman speaking about the power music has had over their lives. Obama, however, stood out in a Sachin & Babi glittery silver jumpsuit. "From the Motown records I wore out on the South Side to the 'Who Run the World' songs that fueled me through this last decade, music has always helped me tell my story," she said.
"Music has always helped me tell my story and I know that’s true for everybody. Whether we like country or rap or rock, music helps us share ourselves, our dignity and sorrows, our hopes and joys," she said. "It allows us to hear one another, to invite each other in. Music shows us that all of it matters: Every story within every voice, every note within every song. Is that right, ladies?"
Malia and Sasha Obama's mother explained her appearance at the Grammys, tweeting: "A big part of friendship is showing up for your girls—that’s why I was thrilled to be there for the one and only @aliciakeys at the #GRAMMYs She is one of the most genuine and thoughtful people I know—there’s no one better to help us all celebrate the unifying power of music!
And while what she said really resonated with the audience, Twitter users at home couldn't stop tweeting about the look — not what we blame them.
I love that Michelle Obama just randomly shows up at the Grammys looking like Album of the Year.— Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) February 11, 2019
I turned on the #Grammys and saw my Forever First Lady @MichelleObama, resplendent in a sparkly jumpsuit and thought, “Am I dreaming?” #shook— Dodes ? (@racheld) February 11, 2019
