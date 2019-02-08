Story from Music

Who Will Win At The 2019 Grammys? We Think We Know

Courtney E. Smith
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.
Music's biggest night, the Grammys, is coming up this weekend, and whether you're placing bets on an office pool, or just want to know who is going to win in advance, Refinery29 has got you covered. We looked over the nominees in the top four categories (and a few more for fun) to predict who will win (and we will get into who should win, because sometimes the world is unjust).
This is the true story of who WILL win a Grammy at the 2019 ceremony and why we think they're taking home the gold — as well as who will get snubbed. Let's get into the mindset of Grammy voters and figure out who will stand backstage with an armful of gramophone trophies this year.
Ahead, our predictions.
Related Stories
Ariana Grande Says Grammys Are "Lying" About Her
How People Felt About That J.Lo's Motown Tribute
Is This List Of Leaked Grammy Winners Legit?

More from Music

R29 Original Series