Who Will Win At The 2019 Grammys? We Think We Know

Music's biggest night, the Grammys, is coming up this weekend, and whether you're placing bets on an office pool, or just want to know who is going to win in advance, Refinery29 has got you covered. We looked over the nominees in the top four categories (and a few more for fun) to predict who will win (and we will get into who should win, because sometimes the world is unjust).
This is the true story of who WILL win a Grammy at the 2019 ceremony and why we think they're taking home the gold — as well as who will get snubbed. Let's get into the mindset of Grammy voters and figure out who will stand backstage with an armful of gramophone trophies this year.
Ahead, our predictions.