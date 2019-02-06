Of all the beloved TV shows leaving our lives in 2019, Game of Thrones is the one that cuts the deepest — and only partly because the sword is made from Valyrian steel. The HBO hit officially begins its swan song on April 14th with the airing of the first episode of the eighth and final season, leaving millions of fans wondering how the hell they'll spend their Sunday nights from now on.
The anxiety hasn't just kicked up now that more teasers and set photos are making the rounds on Reddit and Twitter — we've been stressing out about it for a while now, especially since the cast members finished filming season eight months ago. Within weeks, we'd learned that Lena Headey (who plays Cersei Lannister) was one of the last cast members to film for the series, Kit Harington (Jon Snow) was "broken" upon wrapping, and Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) feels just as bleak about the ending as we do.
The only thing more emotional for a diehard GoT fan than hearing the ensemble cast say farewell (and how many tears they shed while doing so) were the tattoo tributes that followed. The series will be difficult to forget (after all, most of these people have spent a decade on the show), but some of the actors made sure that their time on the series would be etched in their memories — and bodies — forever with dainty tattoos. Maybe it's not as good as the matching cast tattoos Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) promised fans in 2016, but for now, it'll do.