"Can I just stay out of this debate? Donald is a good friend of mine," Brady said on WEEI, according to NBC Sports. "I have known him for a long time. I support all my friends... He's always been so supportive of me. For the last 15 years, since I judged a beauty pageant for him, which was one of the very first things that I did that I thought was really cool that came along with winning the Super Bowl."