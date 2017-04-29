Take A Tour Of Tom Brady & Gisele's Stunning L.A. Home

While Tom Brady's home team is on the East Coast and Gisele Bündchen's fashion campaigns take her far and wide, the couple calls a sprawling $20 million estate in Southern California home. We got an inside look at the power couple's house, which incorporates a few very L.A. touches — solar power and an infinity pool, anyone — with its classic architecture and well-manicured grounds.
People reports that the home took three years to construct and that it sits pretty in L.A.'s Brentwood neighborhood. Inside, the couple enjoys eight bedrooms, a gym that's sure to see plenty of action, a huge six-car garage, and a wine cellar that sits pretty comfortably in the compound's 22,000 square feet. Outside, there's a moat (yes, really) spanned by a bridge that leads to a playground for the couple's tots, doppelgänger daughter Vivian Lake and son Benjamin. Plus, Bündchen adds that being eco-friendly was a major consideration when the house was coming together. Though it looks luxe and lavish, the whole estate incorporates alternative energy sources.
"We are excited to be using solar power as the main source of electricity in our home," Bündchen told People back in 2016. She also added that the house' water, cooling, and heating systems would be as green as possible, too. "And we are planting our own herbs, fruits, and vegetables, which will be my favorite part of the house."
While the golden couple is well-known for their very particular diet (which fans can get a taste of for themselves), it's not a stretch to imagine Bündchen picking fruit while clad in designer caftans. Ah, the (celeb) Cali life.
Here's an insider's peek into the golden couple's one-of-a-kind eco-chic estate.