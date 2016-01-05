Doing the #TakeOutTakeout Challenge would be no problem if you had a personal chef. And if you’re Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, you have a pretty awesome personal chef. Allen Campbell does all of their grocery shopping, prepping, and cooking. He even travels with them. From an article that just dropped on Boston.com, we can gather a bunch of the golden couple’s interesting food habits. This article also made me realize that Tom and Gisele just might be the dinner guests from hell.
For example:
- They don’t eat flour, sugar, dairy, or fungi.
- They eat 80% plant-based diets. (A change from what she used to eat, according to Vanity Fair.)
- They never cook with olive oil — only coconut oil.
- They only consume salt that’s been harvested from the Himalayan Mountains in Pakistan.
- Tom doesn't eat nightshades ("Tomatoes trickle in every now and then, but just maybe once a month.").
And, I couldn’t even serve them coffee at the end of the meal because they are both caffeine free. Why?! On the plus side, Tom is just like me; he doesn’t like fruit! So, we could bond over that while drinking — probably mandatorily purified and pH-balanced water. But at least I could please their kids and serve them some yummy spaghetti, right? Nope. These kids eat sushi for lunch, quinoa bowls in a “cashew sauce with lime curry, lemongrass, and a little bit of ginger” for dinner, and enjoy their own personal-chef-made fruit roll-up-type snacks.
Sigh. I guess when I am able to afford my own personal chef, I’ll indulge every single food wish my little heart desires, too. And it will most certainly include nightshades.
