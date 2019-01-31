Finding a beauty uniform is like finding your happy hour cocktail of choice. No matter what, you'll always look good when you go with what you know. Meghan Markle gets this. The Duchess of Sussex rarely dabbles outside of her center-parted waves, messy low bun, freckled skin, and nude lipstick MO... until recently.
Markle, who is expecting her first child in April, has been switching it up in the beauty department and — like most things she does — we aren't mad at it. Back in December, she presented at the Fashion Awards in London with oxblood red nails — a choice that supposedly breaks all sorts of royal protocol. Then in January, she ditched her famous nude lip for a berry-red color. But now she's experimenting with different hairstyles.
Advertisement
Earlier this week, Markle arrived at the National Theatre in London with her hair in a side-parted chignon, which is noticeably different than her signature nape-grazing updo. But her latest hairstyle — a slicked-back ballerina bun — is one we didn't see coming.
While visiting the Association of Commonwealth Universities on Thursday, the Duchess of Sussex arrived with her hair totally pulled off her face and tied into (what looks like) a sock bun. For those unfamiliar with the style, a sock bun uses a “donut” (a tool you can pick up at a drugstore or DIY) to make your bun appear more full and perfectly round. We don't know for sure whether or not Markle used an actual mesh donut or sock to achieve her look (or if she just freestyled with a scrunchie), but we're obsessed.
Now we have questions: Did she do it herself? What edge control did she use? Was a toothbrush involved? Meghan, we need answers!
Advertisement