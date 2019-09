While visiting the Association of Commonwealth Universities on Thursday, the Duchess of Sussex arrived with her hair totally pulled off her face and tied into (what looks like) a sock bun. For those unfamiliar with the style, a sock bun uses a “donut” (a tool you can pick up at a drugstore or DIY) to make your bun appear more full and perfectly round. We don't know for sure whether or not Markle used an actual mesh donut or sock to achieve her look (or if she just freestyled with a scrunchie), but we're obsessed.