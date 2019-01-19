Story from Pop Culture

Your Good Trouble Boyfriend May Be Dating A Sabrina Witch

Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: Freeform/Gus&Lo
Of the many, many reasons to watch Freeform's Fosters spin-off Good Trouble, Tommy Martinez's artist/Coterie resident Gael is one of them. Seriously: Gael's chemistry with Callie (Maia Mitchell) will make even the most loyal Brallie shipper say, 'Brandon who?' So, it's no wonder that Martinez's real-life romance is equally as adorable.
An Instagram investigation seemingly reveals that Martinez is dating Adeline Rudolph, another star of a young adult drama. Rudolph portrays Agatha on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, aka the Weird Sister who Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) "killed" and then resurrected using that special Spellman mud.
The real-life Weird Sister shared the pair's first Insta photo on December 3, 2018.
Guess he’s into Asians ??‍♀️

The first photo featuring Rudolph to appear on Martinez's Instagram dates about a week later, with the (very appropriate) caption "My Witch."
My Witch?

In January, Rudolph shared an image of her and Martinez walking the red carpet at the Good Trouble premiere, with this caption:
"Might’ve felt really proud of this little idiot at his premiere for @goodtrouble last night. Everyone did such a beautiful job and I cannot wait to watch episode 2 next week. Patiently/Not-So-Patiently waiting."
(I mean, guys — she's not wrong. Watch this show regardless of your lack of real-life relationship with any cast member. I promise, it's the next Bold Type.)
While Rudolph and Martinez are for sure adorable, there's another party we must stress is also seriously cute: Martinez's puppy, Howie.
Luckily for the CAOS star, she gets to dog sit.
It's unclear when, exactly, these two started dating — assuming that is what these sweet Instagram photos imply, of course — but it's worth noting that before Martinez joined the cast of Good Trouble, he portrayed Ghoulies leader Malachai on Riverdale. Though not a direct spin-off, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina shares a showrunner with Riverdale. (And also, Ben Button!) Both shows shoot in Vancouver, and the casts are often spotted hanging out together on social media.
(We've reached out to reps for both Martinez and Rudolph for comment.)
As for Martinez's onscreen love interest Callie their complicated romance (which now includes a rather complicated love triangle) is sure to heat up as Good Trouble continues. Tune in to Freeform Tuesday at 8 p.m. to find out how.
