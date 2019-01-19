View this post on Instagram

Meet Howie, the Rottweiler Husky mix...I named him after one of my best friends, Brandon Howard, that was killed a couple of years ago. His nickname was Bhowie. A musician and a beautiful human being that I had the pleasure of calling a brother. What I do for a living today was heavily inspired by Bhowie’s undying belief and dedication to pursue what he LOVED. Keeping his name and spirit alive alongside with me. Also, I’m freaking exhausted after my first night with this little dude. Full dad mode.