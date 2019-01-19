Of the many, many reasons to watch Freeform's Fosters spin-off Good Trouble, Tommy Martinez's artist/Coterie resident Gael is one of them. Seriously: Gael's chemistry with Callie (Maia Mitchell) will make even the most loyal Brallie shipper say, 'Brandon who?' So, it's no wonder that Martinez's real-life romance is equally as adorable.
An Instagram investigation seemingly reveals that Martinez is dating Adeline Rudolph, another star of a young adult drama. Rudolph portrays Agatha on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, aka the Weird Sister who Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) "killed" and then resurrected using that special Spellman mud.
The real-life Weird Sister shared the pair's first Insta photo on December 3, 2018.
Advertisement
The first photo featuring Rudolph to appear on Martinez's Instagram dates about a week later, with the (very appropriate) caption "My Witch."
In January, Rudolph shared an image of her and Martinez walking the red carpet at the Good Trouble premiere, with this caption:
"Might’ve felt really proud of this little idiot at his premiere for @goodtrouble last night. Everyone did such a beautiful job and I cannot wait to watch episode 2 next week. Patiently/Not-So-Patiently waiting."
(I mean, guys — she's not wrong. Watch this show regardless of your lack of real-life relationship with any cast member. I promise, it's the next Bold Type.)
While Rudolph and Martinez are for sure adorable, there's another party we must stress is also seriously cute: Martinez's puppy, Howie.
View this post on Instagram
Meet Howie, the Rottweiler Husky mix...I named him after one of my best friends, Brandon Howard, that was killed a couple of years ago. His nickname was Bhowie. A musician and a beautiful human being that I had the pleasure of calling a brother. What I do for a living today was heavily inspired by Bhowie’s undying belief and dedication to pursue what he LOVED. Keeping his name and spirit alive alongside with me. Also, I’m freaking exhausted after my first night with this little dude. Full dad mode.
Luckily for the CAOS star, she gets to dog sit.
View this post on Instagram
Meet Howie. Yes, by now you’ve probably seen him on one of my many Instagram stories. But I thought I would formally introduce him to the world. Today, @binoy_z and I were puppy-sitting. While we were taking him out, we realized that Howie wasn’t pooping. Now, there are only two plausible reasons for this: 1. Howie is constipated, or 2. Howie secretly pooped in the apartment and we still haven’t found it. What do you guys think? P.S I promise I’m taking good care of him @tommymartinez ???♀️ P.P.S Shoutout to @cor_mel for the new do - I love it!
It's unclear when, exactly, these two started dating — assuming that is what these sweet Instagram photos imply, of course — but it's worth noting that before Martinez joined the cast of Good Trouble, he portrayed Ghoulies leader Malachai on Riverdale. Though not a direct spin-off, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina shares a showrunner with Riverdale. (And also, Ben Button!) Both shows shoot in Vancouver, and the casts are often spotted hanging out together on social media.
(We've reached out to reps for both Martinez and Rudolph for comment.)
As for Martinez's onscreen love interest Callie their complicated romance (which now includes a rather complicated love triangle) is sure to heat up as Good Trouble continues. Tune in to Freeform Tuesday at 8 p.m. to find out how.
Advertisement