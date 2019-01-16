Indya Moore Poses For Louis Vuitton's Star-Studded Lookbook

For Louis Vuitton's pre-fall 2019 lookbook, its artistic director of womenswear Nicolas Ghesquière skipped the pomp of installing his latest collection at, say, the Temple of Dendur or Tokyo, and stuck with what he knows best: a star-studded cast of some of his favorite celebrities. The usual Ghesquière gang was there: Jennifer Connelly, Michelle Williams, Léa Seydoux... but with some new additions, like singer Kelela, actress Doona Bae, and Pose star Indya Moore — the latter who made her Vuitton debut in a futuristic Joan of Arc-style look from its spring 2019 collection at the Golden Globes last week. It's the trans actress' first major fashion campaign, and she shares the spotlight with such A-list Hollywood stars as Thandie Newton, Chloe Grace Moretz, Sophie Turner and Riley Keough.
"These women embrace the personalities that embody fashion at Louis Vuitton," Ghesquière said, via press release. "Be they stars or new faces, all of them share the same willpower, and confidence in their choices, and at the same time, reflect the eclecticism of the female identity." It's a bold statement that reflects Ghesquière's understanding of the world outside of luxury — of women who know style and fashion aren't one and the same.
Per Vuitton, the pre-fall collection is "anchored in an autumnal atmosphere, a season boasting an epiphany of colors." Though we wouldn't necessarily call tartan or grandma florals revelatory, the collection does offer ubiquitous prints, including the Vuitton logo, in a variety of refreshed (and slightly conservative) silhouettes. The line also features an original version of its monogram, found on the Boîte Chapeau and Cannes bags, which see Ghesquière sticking to what sells and trusting Vuitton loyalists will show out when the collection hits stores later this year.
Speaking to Vogue, the French designer said the latest collection is far from French: "This vision of American culture, the pioneer — I love that this is exotic for us. It’s not reflected in French culture." You'll see what he means ahead. Come May, watch the Vuitton space for Ghesquière's first stateside show since 2002, when he brings its cruise collection to New York. No doubt his latest lineup of celebrity pals and inspirations will be there.