Indya Moore Poses For Louis Vuitton's Star-Studded Lookbook

For Louis Vuitton's pre-fall 2019 lookbook, its artistic director of womenswear Nicolas Ghesquière skipped the pomp of installing his latest collection at, say, the Temple of Dendur or Tokyo , and stuck with what he knows best: a star-studded cast of some of his favourite celebrities. The usual Ghesquière gang was there: Jennifer Connelly, Michelle Williams, Léa Seydoux... but with some new additions, like singer Kelela, actress Doona Bae, and Pose star Indya Moore — the latter who made her Vuitton debut in a futuristic Joan of Arc-style look from its SS19 collection at the Golden Globes last week. It's the trans actress' first major fashion campaign, and she shares the spotlight with such A-list Hollywood stars as Thandie Newton, Chloe Grace Moretz, Sophie Turner and Riley Keough.