These Were The Most-Booked Wellness Experiences On Airbnb This Year

Around this time of year, when there's not another holiday weekend in sight on the calendar, many of us are daydreaming about taking a vacation. And if you've also recently made a health and fitness-related resolution for the new year, then you might consider planning your vacation around a workout or wellness-adjacent activity.
From yoga intensives to rock-climbing camps, fitness cruises to meditation retreats, there's an overwhelming amount of options for the health-inclined to relax and recharge. More people are using travel sites like Airbnb to explore and book these excursions. In fact, over the past year, Airbnb bookings for wellness-related experiences grew over 500%, according to data from Airbnb.
Wondering which activities women booked the most on Airbnb last year? Ahead are the top 10 wellness experiences, ranked from last to first, on Airbnb for 2018. Get ready to pack your sports bras and sneakers, because you're going to want to get out of town ASAP.