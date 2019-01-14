Meghan Markle Shares Her Due Date Wearing An Aritzia Dress

Meghan Markle is very pregnant and very much so back to her royal duties in the new year. Last week, Markle gave fashion advice to unemployed women in need (while wearing Oscar de la Renta). On Monday, Markle and her husband Prince Harry visited Birkenhead, Merseyside, to meet with local organizations that empower the town's community. Since announcing her pregnancy in October, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have kept the details surrounding their child's birth quite mum. That all changed on Monday, when the former Suits actress was overheard sharing her due date with the crowd.
Royal correspondent Chris Ship overheard Markle share her due date with one of the women she was speaking to in the crowd. "For those who want to know about these things: Meghan told one lady in the crowd that she is 6 months pregnant and another woman that her due date is around April," he tweeted.
For the occasion, Markle chose brighter colors than she typically wears. She wore a red Sentaler coat with a purple Babaton by Aritiza dress and red Stuart Weitzman Noveau Suede pumps. She carried a Gabriela Hearst bag. Like Markle's Stuart Weitzman shoes, she owns her Sentaler coat in multiple colors. She wore the camel-colored version in 2017, shortly after she became engaged to Prince Harry. Meghan's sister-in-law Kate Middleton is also a fan of the brand.
This is the first time she and Prince Harry have been photographed together in the new year. On Wednesday, the soon-to-be parents will visit an animal charity and take in a presentation of Cirque du Soleil’s Totem — and we look forward to seeing what she wears then, too.
While the exact dress that Meghan Markle is wearing has since sold out, click ahead to shop similar styles.