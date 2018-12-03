Ivanka Trump Just Wore A Designer Who Refused To Dress The First Lady

Ivanka Trump is always worthy of a side-eye, whether she is defending or deflecting (just like her dad!) or greeting Mohammed Bin Salman (who reportedly ordered the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi) at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina. But Trump's latest blunder seems oblivious, even for her.
On Friday, she attended an Argentinian gala wearing an ivory pantsuit designed by one of the Trump administrations' biggest and loudest detractors in the fashion industry, as CNN's White House reporter Kate Bennett first noted on Twitter. Designer Gabriela Hearst has not only refused to dress First Lady Melania Trump, but has spoken out against the president's immigration policies and his plan to defund Planned Parenthood. "If they want to wear the clothes, they can buy the clothes," Hearst told The Wall Street Journal in 2017 — a stance not unheard of when it comes to someone as divisive as FLOTUS.
. @IvankaTrump is wearing this @gabrielahearst suit. Hearst is a vocal critic of Trump administration policies. Her 2017 collection was actually inspired by female Democrat Senators, including @KamalaHarris @SenDuckworth. Hi, I'm Kate. Here for your fashion q's. ??♀️ pic.twitter.com/AA7kfC8LJ0— Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) November 30, 2018
It's also interesting Ivanka is wearing this particular pantsuit, since it is part of a collection Hearst says was inspired by activists and left-leaning politicians like Angela Davis, Kamala Harris, and Tammy Duckworth. The designer described her inspiration to Yahoo! Style saying "before we were thinking about dressing Hillary and now it’s like, how do we bring Donald Trump down? Women that put their strength and their qualities in the service of others seemed like a good reference to keep us motivated." Hearst's collection is for women who are in the trenches doing the work.
Could this be another instance of a woman in Trump's life using their clothing to take a jab at him, as Melania is rumored to do on occasion? Or perhaps Ivanka's only ask to her stylist for this gala's appearance was to wear a South American designer (Hearst was born and raised in Uruguay)? At a time when everything is political, it's hard to say it's just a pantsuit. However, one thing is clear: Like her stepmother, Ivanka has never shown any sort of solidarity, verbally or otherwise, to anyone besides her father, as she continues to stand by him.
