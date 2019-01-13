Hailey Bieber Has Been Blonde Forever — & She Just Went Cool Cotton Candy Pink

Hailey Bieber’s style may have changed over the years, but blonde hair has always been part of the model’s signature look. Going into 2019 with a new last name, Bieber is taking New Year, New Me goals to the next level with a dramatic hair change: cotton candy pink locks.
Bieber stepped out of Nine Zero One Salon in West Hollywood this weekend with a trendy bubblegum pink bob before meeting her husband Justin at Barnes & Noble.
She has been changing her hair up a lot recently. She took the plunge and went with an angular chin-length bob in December, mixing up her past boho wavy hair sensibility.
Bieber’s joining in on the pink hair trend taking over Hollywood, adding her name to an impressive list of stars, from Khloe Kardashian to Julia Roberts and even Jonah Hill, who experimented with flamingo hues in 2018.
Strawberry pink is predicted to be one of the hottest hair trends for 2019, putting Bieber perfectly on trend, as usual. The year is young but has seen a lot of dramatic celebrity hair changes already, foreshadowing many months of fun hair experimentation to come.
It’s not the first time Bieber has experimented with the rosy hue. She rocked a similar hue to the 2018 Met Gala, which she attended with Sean Mendez during an off-again period in her relationship with now-husband Justin Bieber. Her gala look called attention to her new hair color with a crown made of white and magenta flowers.
