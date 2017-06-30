Hailey Baldwin Ditches Boho, Goes Short & Polished

Hailey Baldwin's never been one to rock the long, beach-tousled waves of her supermodel pals, but her new look is a major change from the more relaxed and laid-back looks that she's known for.
In a photo posted to Instagram, Ouai haircare asked its followers if they'd consider chopping their hair. Its example? A new snapshot of Baldwin sporting a sleek and polished blunt bob, a shift from the blonde bends that have become her calling card.
Ouai's shot is most likely a promo shot and not how Baldwin's going to wear her hair every day, but the dramatic shift looks so good, she should probably consider it. It looks like she's got a few inches off her normal length and had a hot and heavy session with a flat iron, since those perfectly polished strands are flyaway-free and completely straight.
Advertisement
Recent posts to her own Instagram show Baldwin rocking shoulder-grazing waves, so seeing this photo shows just how much of a difference an inch or two of length can make. While her usual look is breezy and tousled, Baldwin looks pretty comfortable working this polished bob, too.
Just halfway through 2017, Baldwin's already gone through her fair share of hair transformations. Back in February, she trimmed her lengths and added a slew of layers for a fun, choppy look. That came with a new set of bangs, too. Before that, she played with pastel hair color in January.
This was after she went blonde, which came as a surprise after she went back to her natural hair color at the end of 2016. More recently, she's gone with braids and topknots, but the common thread was a sort of carefree vibe. The severe, straight look is a new direction for Baldwin but we're sure it won't be long before she starts to get restless and experiments with another change.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement