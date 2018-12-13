First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes... haircuts? That's at least the case with Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber, the celebrity couple with the murky wedding timeline who have both now debuted shorter hair in the past few weeks.
On Wednesday evening, Baldwin, who made her marriage to Bieber Instagram official last month by changing her name to "Hailey Bieber," showed off a chin-length bob courtesy of stylist Melissa Parizot. She uploaded a photo of the cut to her Instagram Stories with the caption: "Chopped."
"Hailey has been growing her hair out for about a year since her last big chop," Parizot, who ended up dry cutting five inches from Baldwin's hair, tells Refinery29. "She wanted something that would make her hair look full and healthy, so we agreed on a blunt bob just past the chin. This would allow her to wear it down without having to do to much to it."
Advertisement
Though this is a drastic cut for Baldwin, who was rocking a longer bob most of this year, it's right on trend, as blunt jawline bobs that are set to have a big moment this winter. If you're contemplating a cut like Baldwin's, Parizot has some tips.
"Confidence is the first step in pulling off a blunt, short bob," Parizot says. "Hair texture plays a huge role as well. If you have very thick or coarse hair, it will not lay the same way it does on someone with finer texture, so look for inspiration from girls with similar hair types."
Baldwin's cut also comes just over a month after Bieber revealed a newly-shorn, completely shaved head on his Instagram Stories, too. Hey, at least it's better than immediately rushing to get a ton of tattoos after just getting engaged. (*Cough*)
Advertisement