Things that are more predictable than the state of Justin Bieber's hair: the path of a hurricane, your bus arrival time, the results of any congressional election (please vote, people).
Since arriving on the scene at just 14 years old with sweeping, heartthrob-worthy bangs, Bieber has cut them off, bleached them, buzzed them, and even controversially twisted them into locs. We thought Bieber's hair was going to have a pretty low-key summer after he announced in May that he was intent on growing his messy blonde bob out "to his toes," but then we were sidelined by a minor yet very emotional haircut alongside his maybe now wife Hailey Baldwin in August.
And, as of last night, it looks like Bieber has backtracked on his long hair promise completely, debuting a totally buzzed head on Instagram.
While the cutting of his bangs in 2011 led to worldwide panic, reactions thus far have been less about outrage and more about relief.
JUSTIN BIEBER FINALLY CUT HIS HAIR GOD ANSWERED MY PRAYERS MY BIGGEST WISH CAME TRUE I AM SCREAMINGKF pic.twitter.com/HV47MlBv2Y— morsal (@typicallbizzle) October 30, 2018
OUR PRAYERS CAME TRUE JUSTIN BIEBER CUT HIS HAIR pic.twitter.com/HOz9tcFYsZ— sαrα⁶? (@meezysovo) October 30, 2018
a haircut blew up social media.— Bru Lewis (@lewisbruu) October 30, 2018
thank you buzztin for coming back and thank you justin bieber for cutting your hair.
can i scream? pic.twitter.com/38RlV0Izzd
So, why did Bieber do this big chop now? It could be for his upcoming wedding celebration. It could be so people stop impersonating him eating burritos in the park. Or maybe he's just ready for a big change. Either way, if you're planning on dressing up as Bieber for Halloween today, you might want to reach for the clippers.
