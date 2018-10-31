Story from Beauty

Justin Bieber Just Shaved His Head — & The Internet Is Thrilled

Rachel Lubitz
Photo: Ricky Vigil/GC Images.
Things that are more predictable than the state of Justin Bieber's hair: the path of a hurricane, your bus arrival time, the results of any congressional election (please vote, people).
Since arriving on the scene at just 14 years old with sweeping, heartthrob-worthy bangs, Bieber has cut them off, bleached them, buzzed them, and even controversially twisted them into locs. We thought Bieber's hair was going to have a pretty low-key summer after he announced in May that he was intent on growing his messy blonde bob out "to his toes," but then we were sidelined by a minor yet very emotional haircut alongside his maybe now wife Hailey Baldwin in August.
And, as of last night, it looks like Bieber has backtracked on his long hair promise completely, debuting a totally buzzed head on Instagram.
Instagram
Justin Bieber's Instagram story
While the cutting of his bangs in 2011 led to worldwide panic, reactions thus far have been less about outrage and more about relief.
So, why did Bieber do this big chop now? It could be for his upcoming wedding celebration. It could be so people stop impersonating him eating burritos in the park. Or maybe he's just ready for a big change. Either way, if you're planning on dressing up as Bieber for Halloween today, you might want to reach for the clippers.
