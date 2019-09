Meet The Scammers Behind The Fake Justin Bieber Burrito Photo

According to the description on their YouTube page , Yes Theory is all about "challenging what society considers normal." In order to do that, they "seek discomfort to find our own way and fulfill our true calling. And we make videos about it." Needless to say, a group of white guys actively seeking discomfort in order to prove some sort of philosophical point is a little bit suspect, but we suppose that's neither here nor there. The Yes Theory team told Refinery29 in an email this morning, "The purpose of this video was to show the world how easily the media can be manipulated to put certain news in front of us. Hopefully this can serve as a reminder to everyone to not believe everything they hear." So, how did they pull it off?