The Hottest Accessories On The Golden Globes Red Carpet? Times's Up Bracelets & Ribbons

While Time’s Up has been largely championed by actors and entertainers in the wake of the devastating Harvey Weinstein revelations , Phillips is calling on the fashion industry to step up to the plate, too. She told The Hollywood Reporter , “I can’t think of anything more appropriate than fashion brands who have built careers on the red carpet donating to the Time’s Up legal fund, because as we’ve learned in the last year, there’s nothing more powerful than how we spend our money.”