December's holiday festivities are over and we're now entering true winter — a time we like to call, "hibernation season." From January until March we hunker down at home in attempts to not only avoid frigid outdoor temps, but also to stick to our most extreme New Year's resolutions (a.k.a. eating out less, cooking in more , etc., etc.). So, while we gear up to lock down at home for the three months ahead, we may as well give our safe spaces a winter-refresh.