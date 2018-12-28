The best things in life might be free but the second best are on sale. Black Friday may be a distant memory but just because it's long gone doesn't mean the best deals are behind us. In fact, between now and end of January is the best time to scoop up seasonal items that need to move to make way for spring collections coming in February. So for those of you who have waited till the last minute to expand your winter wardrobe including a cute pair of boots, your time has come.
With January, February, March, and April still ahead of us, there's plenty of time to tout all of the latest boot trends. Hiking boots, square-toed boots, animal print, everyone gets a boot (to be read in an Oprah voice) and end of season sales are the time to finally buy ‘em. There might be a noticeable spring in your step, but the twinkle in your eye is from knowing you're rocking those boots by way of a truly excellent deal.
