This Week Was Crazy In Entertainment — Here’s What You Missed

Two award shows announced their nominations, one awards show had a major scandal, two major trailers dropped, and there was a celebrity break-up? I don't know about you, but I'm tired after this hectic week.
I don't blame anyone for not keeping up. If you were too busy paying attention to one piece of news, then you probably missed another, and I want to send you off on your merry weekend way fully equipped with the best holiday party talking points and celebrity drama to dissect over brunch. Whether you're a music junkie ready to analyze the Grammy nominations or someone desperately in need of some tea to spill the next time there's a lull in the conversation, here's everything you may have missed in entertainment this week.
Award Shows:
Literally where to begin? For your basic needs, here's the full list of Golden Globe nominations, and the full list of Grammy nominations, but steel yourself. There were some serious snubs this year in the music department, with people like Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande, who released giant albums Reputation and Sweetener, getting hardly any love. However, A Star Is Born did get its due, racking up Golden Globe nominations, including Lady Gaga for Best Actress In A Film Drama, and a Grammy nom for "Shallow."
Kevin Hart had perhaps the shortest Oscars hosting gig in history. It was announced this week that he would be the face of the 91st Academy Awards, only for fans to dig up some old homophobic tweets by the comedian. He refused to apologize for them, and now he's out. Anyone know a good host available of February 24?
TV:
To celebrate its nine Golden Globe nominations, Game of Thrones dropped the first teaser for its final season. We broke down exactly what it means, so you don't have to work hard figuring it out.
Movies:
Speaking of trailers, a pretty significant one dropped in the midst of all this award news for Avengers: Endgame. Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), and even Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) make appearances in the sneak peek.
Pop Culture:
Nick and Priyanka Chopra/Jonas should be in the literal honeymoon phase of their wedding, which went down this past weekend. Instead the week kicked off on a controversial note after The Cut published an essay accusing Chopra of scamming her way into marrying Jonas. They shortly after took it down, and both the writer and outlet apologized on Twitter.
We want to reiterate that we take responsibility for publishing this piece. We apologize to Mariah and everyone we let down in the process https://t.co/P6YAdXoIIk— The Cut (@TheCut) December 7, 2018
In unfortunate news related to marriage, Cardi B and Offset have called it quits, potentially because of a cheating scandal. Cardi is doing just fine though: she's Grammy-nominated...and the fact that she found out while leaving court won't stop her excitement. (Oh yeah, here's why she's in court).
