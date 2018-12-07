Cardi B Released Without Bail In Rescheduled Court Appearance

This morning Cardi B made an appearance in court after missing her scheduled date earlier this week. The judge warned that a warrant for her arrest would be issued if she didn't turn up, but the rapper, who recently announced her split from Offset, dodged photographers bright and early to attend her Queens hearing.
According to TMZ, she was released without bail but was told not to have any contact with the victims — and that includes social media posts.
UPDATED: This story was originally published on December 3, 2018 at 4:15 p.m.
From the birth of her daughter to the release of Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B has had a life-changing year. Recently, she went on tour, released a fashion line, and bought her mom a house. One thing she hasn’t done is show up in court.
Cardi was scheduled for a court appearance this Monday in Queens but did not make it due to unnamed prior work commitments.
“I want you to convey to her that it’s not acceptable that she’s not here today,” Judge Sean Dunn admonished her lawyer, according to Page Six. He added, “You should inform her that if she doesn’t show up, that unless circumstances change, it’s very likely that the court will issue a bench warrant for her arrest.”
Her attorney, Jeff Kerns, defended his client by telling the judge: "As you probably know she is a fairly notable hip-hop artist.” He later clarified to the Post that the star did not think she was too good to show up in court, she was simply too busy.
Cardi B was summoned to court for charges stemming from a fight in a strip club last August. The artist was said to have fought with two bartenders about her husband, Offset.
The judge gave her the option of rescheduling the court date for Friday. Kern noted that this was when Grammy nominations will be announced. Between her album Invasion of Privacy and her numerous collaborations, the rapper is expected to be nominated.
When asked about the Grammy scheduling conflict, Kerns joked to Variety, “Maybe we’ll announce them in open court. I’m gonna bring the judge in on that: ‘Judge, you have a very rare opportunity.'”
Refinery29 has reached out to Cardi B’s representatives for comment.
