Is there a time of year when celebs aren't, in the words of the inimitable Cardi B, making money moves? Even as we head into the supposedly slower-paced holiday season, stars are buying, selling, and in the case of one former Girls star, renting out properties in New York, California, and beyond. And speaking of Cardi, you won't believe what she bought her mom for Christmas. Yeah, no offense, but you may wanna rethink that re-gifted candle you were planning on presenting to yours. Or, um, at least add a cute homemade card or something?